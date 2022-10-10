TNRD appoints local BDO Canada office as external auditor for five-year term

Photo: Castanet Staff

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors has voted in favour of appointing BDO Canada to be the district’s external auditor for the next five years.

This decision is in accordance with recommendations made for the TNRD to strengthen financial controls after a forensic audit was conducted into the regional district’s finances last year.

In a board meeting on Thursday, Scott Hildebrand, TNRD CAO, said it was important to note that the organization who completed last year’s forensic audit — BDO Canada — is different than the firm selected through an RFP process to complete the regional district’s future annual audits.

The auditor will report to the board on its annual financial statements and investigate any complaints of financial irregularity.

“It's the same company — BDO — but the one that we're recommending to award for the financial auditing is local. It's based here in Kamloops, and was one of two proponents that put forward their proposals,” Hildebrand told the board.

“The forensic audit team was based out of Vancouver and has nothing to do with their audited financials.”

The first two years of the contract are fixed terms, with the option to renew for three consecutive years. The total cost of the contract is estimated to be $252,266.

According to a staff report prepared for the board, KPMG was the successful proponent to conduct audit services back in 2016, but were made aware that they would’t be able to submit an audit proposal until the 2022-2026 term expires.

“It was clearly stated at this time that this was not a reflection on their services provided or the audit firm, rather a recommendation based on best practices, principles of fair competition and public accountability and transparency,” the staff report said.

The report said forensic audit results “recommended the TNRD set term limits for any incumbent audit firm based on best practices, principles of fair competition, public accountability and transparency.”

Merlin Blackwell, TNRD director and mayor of Clearwater, said he was impressed by two factors In the report.

“The recommendation that we switch auditors on a regular basis, five-year basis to another one — I like that,” Blackwell said.

Blackwell said in his experience, the local BDO office is home to “exceptionally good auditors.”

Mel Rothenburger, Electoral Area P director, noted that the regional district should be clear that the distinction between the two firms.

“It struck me too, looking through it, that BDO recommended the change in policy on the contracts and then BDO gets the contract. So might be a good idea just to make sure that the separation between the two BDO’s is absolutely clear on any communication,” Rothenburger said.

Hildebrand said this was something staff took into consideration.

“It was a fair RFP process, we had two proposals that came through, we went through the criteria like we would with anyone and awarded the one with the best proposal. We did our due diligence, we checked references and we had a very favourable response from the references as well,” Hildebrand said.

“I know we've done our due diligence, but I can see how the perception could be there. But it is a complete separation. And we need to make sure that we clarify that.”

Directors voted in favour of awarding the contract, with Dir. Ronaye Elliott opposed.

Elliott said she wasn’t “thrilled” with the report produced by BDO Canada’s Vancouver firm following the forensic audit given the amount of money it cost.