Kamloops  

Misfit Night Market is back with an 'Ooky Spooky' Halloween edition

Spooky market makes return

Grab your broom sticks and wallets because the Misfit Night Market is back for a special “Ooky Spooky” event next weekend.

The popup market will be setting up shop at the Effie Arts Collective, located at 422 Tranquille Road, on Saturday, Oct.15, from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

According to organizers, local artists, thrifters and makers of all kinds will have booths at the event, many of which will be featuring some spooky products.

More information on the Misfit Market can be found here.

