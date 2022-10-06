Misfit Night Market is back with an 'Ooky Spooky' Halloween edition

Photo: Misfit Night Market Misfit Night Market will be popping up at the Effie Arts Collective, Oct 15

Grab your broom sticks and wallets because the Misfit Night Market is back for a special “Ooky Spooky” event next weekend.

The popup market will be setting up shop at the Effie Arts Collective, located at 422 Tranquille Road, on Saturday, Oct.15, from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

According to organizers, local artists, thrifters and makers of all kinds will have booths at the event, many of which will be featuring some spooky products.

More information on the Misfit Market can be found here.