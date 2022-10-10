Kamloops Art Gallery's new show explores feminism and racial trauma

Photo: Sydney Chisholm Untitled (13 female figures) by Alicia Henry at Kamloops Art Gallery

The Kamloops Art Gallery is hosting its first solo exhibition of an African American artist, according to the museums curator.

The exhibit titled Witnessing by Alicia Henry uses several different media to highlight the uniqueness of the human body and to express some of the racial traumas still experienced by many marginalized groups in the U.S. and all over the world.

“The work is really intriguing, I think it's not like anything that we've shown before,” Charo Neville, KAG curator told Castanet Kamloops.

She said this is the first time KAG has shown a solo exhibition by an African American artist.

“It’s an important moment, I think, in our time to bring this work and bring work that is about black and brown bodies and also just about community," Neville said.

"I think there's so much for people to take away from this."

Henry, who is from Nashville, said she doesn’t see her work as political but acknowledges that “at this time in the United States, the brown body has become politicized.”

Though Canada has different experiences and issues around racial trauma, Henry hopes locals will relate their own experiences to her work. She hopes viewers will make connections that help them relate to her art.

“I think people will bring their experiences. Some people are going to be informed about what's happening in the world,” Henry said.

“And some people may be more informed about what's happening locally, but bring to it what you bring to it and be authentic — and I think that is good, it’s a good place to start.”

Witnessing will run until Dec. 31 in the Central Gallery at KAG, located at 101-465 Victoria St.

KAG is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gallery stays open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays.