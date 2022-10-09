Kamloops council asked to consider approving ongoing use of Voyent Alert

Photo: Pranav Chaudrey The Kamloops East Interface fire on July 1, 2021. The City of Kamloops is asking council to approve the use of emergency notification system Voyent Alert on an ongoing basis. The notification system selection and launch process was fast-tracked after last year's interface fire.

After evaluating the performance of emergency notification system Voyent Alert through a trial period, City of Kamloops staff are recommending city council approve ongoing use of the system.

The alert system selection and launch was fast-tracked in the wake of last year’s Kamloops East Interface fire, and has been used on a trial basis since February.

On Monday, Kristen Rodrigue, the city’s communications supervisor, told members of the community relations and administration committee that staff committed to assessing Voyent Alert based on user feedback, administrator usability and technical performance.

"Based on the feedback we received and the learnings I've outlined, we are confident that Voyent meets the needs of the city as an organization and the city as a community, and we are proposing that we commit to Voyent on an ongoing basis and expand its use in a very strategic way,” Rodrigue said.

Residents can register to receive emergency alerts through Voyent by downloading a mobile app — which can provide location-based notifications — or through a web-based registration process, if people prefer to receive notifications through email, texts or a phone call.

Rodrigue said about 20,000 users located throughout the city have subscribed to Voyent Alert, 88 per cent of which registered using the app.

She said three alerts have been sent through Voyent since February, including an initial welcome informational alert and a critical test alert, which used a loud klaxon alert sound and was sent to over 17,000 recipients.

Rodrigue said Voyent was used for a real purpose for a targeted area when a water main break happened in Barnhartvale. About 216 recipients who were out of water received an initial informational alert from the city, along with two updates.

Rodrigue noted a few lessons learned by the city in regards to the use of the app.

She said users should be aware that many devices are set up to offload infrequently used apps to save space, so device settings should be adjusted to prevent Voyent from being inadvertently offloaded.

Rodrigue said registered users who have paired their device with an Apple watch might not hear the loud klaxon emergency alert tone, as Apple designs tones to go through the watch itself, which is typically quieter.

She said some users reported a delay of up to 30 minutes to get the alert, which can be largely attributed to the rate of messaging — 2,000 text message alerts, 300 voice call alerts and 1,000 app alerts are sent per minute, which is set up to manage server traffic and to protect telecom infrastructure.

Rodrigue noted this is in addition to rate controls set up by carriers like Telus.

She told the committee that depending on the nature of the emergency, it is more likely the alerts would be sent out to a specific part of the community, like a neighbourhood being put on evacuation alert or order, not the whole user base at once.

“Another thing to consider with that is if there is a situation where you need to know — right now — that you need to leave your home, that is likely a tactical evacuation situation. That is not something where we would wait to issue a Voyent alert and hope everybody got it,” Rodrigue said.

“We do have other processes in place. And that's why this is just one of the tools in our toolkit.”

Members of the city’s community relations and administration committee voted in favour of recommending that city council authorize staff to enter an ongoing service agreement for the emergency notification system.

The proposal will be going before city council for final approval at a future date.