First day of advanced voting saw turnout double, city says

Photo: Shutterstock

The City of Kamloops says the first day of advanced voting saw double the number of attendees when compared to Day 1 of advanced voting in the 2018 municipal election.

On Wednesday, advanced polls were open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at two locations in Kamloops — the Heritage House in Riverside Park and the McArthur Island Sports Centre Lounge.

Two more days of advanced voting are coming up — Saturday and Wednesday.

A total of 16 polling stations will be open across the city on general voting day, which is Saturday, Oct. 15.

Voters can view nearby polling locations on the City of Kamloops website.