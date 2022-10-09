Extra month of summer hours for some TNRD eco-depots and transfer stations

Photo: Unsplash

Summer hours will be extended by an extra month at a number of Thompson-Nicola Regional District eco-depots and Transfer Stations.

A statement from the TNRD said starting this year, the Heffley Creek, Logan Lake, Louis Creek and 70 Mile eco-depots and Loon Lake, Paul Lake and Savona transfer stations will transition to winter hours on Nov. 1.

“These additional hours will better reflect activities in these communities and help meet demand,” the statement said.

According to the regional district, these changes were approved by the board of directors after a review of solid waste facility hours in 2021. This review included a public survey completed by more than 700 residents.

Residents can check hours and site information for each TNRD solid waste facility on the regional district’s website.