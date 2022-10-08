Police say 35 thefts from vehicles, three bike thefts reported in late September

There were 35 thefts from vehicles and three bicycle thefts reported in Kamloops from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25, according to police.

Statistics from Kamloops RCMP show there were 19 thefts from cars in South Shore neighbourhoods, eight thefts from cars in North Kamloops and Westsyde, two such thefts in the Mount Paul area and two near Lac Le Jeune.

According to police, five thefts happened in areas near Rogers Way and Hugh Allen Drive in Aberdeen, with one theft happening while a vehicle was parked at Aberdeen Mall. One theft was reported in Dufferin.

Two such thefts happened in Sahali, and another five thefts from vehicles happened while they were parked downtown, near Victoria and Seymour Streets.

Two thefts from vehicles were reported in Valleyview.

According to police, five thefts happened on the North Shore, while one was reported from Brocklehurst.

Two thefts happened while vehicles were parked on Lac Le Jeune road, one theft happened in Oak Hills, and another was reported in Savona.

From Sept. 19 to Sept. 25, there were three bicycles reported stolen to police, including one from the North Shore, one from downtown, and one near Summit Drive and Columbia Street.