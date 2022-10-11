Healthcare group offers free sessions on infant safety, postpartum health

Photo: Pexels

Kamloops-area families with newborn babies — or those who are expecting a new arrival — can now access free online sessions on topics like infant safety and postpartum health.

The maternity education program is financially supported by the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation and offered by the Thompson Region Division of Family Practice.

The online education sessions — an expansion of the health care provider’s fall program offerings — begin on Oct. 11.

Melanie Todd, network lead for the Thompson Region Division of Family Practice, manages the program. In a news release, Todd said the group will continue to work with RIH Foundation to educate families in a way that is safe and accessible.

“We’re excited that we can expand the sessions to include topics on labour and birth, and nutrition and physical activity and postpartum.”

Fall sessions will run on Tuesday evenings from Oct. 11 until Nov. 29, from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m., and will cover topics from infant safety to breastfeeding and postpartum body and mental health.

Guest speakers include a physiotherapist, lactation consultant and a car seat technician.

In a news release, Heidi Coleman, RIH Foundation CEO, said the foundation was eager to extend its support for the well-attended program.

“By funding this year’s Perinatal Education and Support Group series, we were able to do our part in giving expectant and new parents and their children a positive start in their life together,” Coleman said.

Residents can learn more about the online sessions and register at KamloopsMaternity.ca.