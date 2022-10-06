Trial of TMX protesters delayed after accused collapses in court

Photo: Facebook/Wethesecwepemc A protester is arrested along Mission Flats Road on Oct. 15, 2020.

UPDATE: 1:38 p.m.

The B.C. Supreme Court trial of four First Nations protesters accused of violating an injunction by storming a Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops two years ago has been adjourned for two months after one of the accused collapsed in court.

The trial began on Monday and was scheduled to conclude on Friday, but those plans changed after April Thomas, one of the four accused, fell ill Wednesday afternoon with chest pains. According to photos shared by Thomas’ supporters, she was wheeled out of the courtroom on a stretcher and taken away by paramedics.

Thomas is charged alongside Henry Sauls, Romily Cavanaugh and Jocelyn Billie Pierre with criminal contempt, accused of violating the Trans Mountain injunction on Oct. 15, 2020, at a work site on Mission Flats.

Castanet Kamloops was not in the courtroom when Thomas fell ill. In an email sent to news outlets on Thursday morning, Thomas said she’s been exhausted by the court process.

“I’ve just tried too hard to help and hold everything together, but I guess I can’t because I’m exhausted and this happened,” she said.

“I need to rest. I don’t know how. I am not the best at resting when there are people who need my help and support.”

Thomas and her co-accused will return to court on Dec. 5 to resume the trial.

The following week, four additional anti-pipeline protesters are slated to stand trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

Four First Nations protesters accused of violating a Trans Mountain injunction by storming a work site on Mission Flats two years ago began telling their side of the story on Wednesday.

April Thomas, Henry Sauls, Romily Cavanaugh and Jocelyn Pierre have been standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court this week on charges of criminal conspiracy, stemming from their alleged involvement in the Oct. 15, 2020, protests.

Their trial began on Monday. The Crown closed its case on Tuesday afternoon and Thomas took the witness stand on Wednesday morning to open the defence case.

The 46-year-old delivered a lengthy personal history before delving into her role in the protests. She said she has no faith in the system — from the courts to the police to those behind the Trans Mountain expansion project.

“The pipeline is currently owned by the government of Canada,” she said.

“The judiciary and the policing systems are all in a conflict of interest because they all work for and are paid by the Crown and the state of Canada.”

Thomas said such officials should have no authority over First Nations people.

“They do not have the proper authority under international laws to make decisions affecting Secwepemcul’ecw without proper consent from the true and rightful title holders, which is the Secwepemc — and other nations along the pipeline, I might add,” she said.

“Canada is in a conflict of interest because they own Trans Mountain pipeline and they run the government and they’re supposed to act in the best interests … of the original people of this land.”

First Nations bands along the pipeline route signed off on the project and agreed to terms with Trans Mountain but Thomas said those agreements should be thrown out because chiefs and councils that took money from the company are also in conflict.

Under cross-examination from Crown prosecutor Neil Wiberg, Thomas said she didn’t see a large sign posted at the work site warning of the injunction. She also said she believed she was not on the work site itself, but she admitted to climbing on top of a bulldozer.

Co-accused Jocelyn Billie Pierre also testified she did not see any signage or fencing marking the boundary of the work site, but she acknowledged she was in the area to save the salmon of the Thompson River — which Trans Mountain crews were drilling beneath on the day of the protests.

“There is so much at risk,” she said.

“I have a very different value system than the Canadian government or Trans Mountain. I am aware of that. So, yes, I did climb on some machinery. And yes, I did zip-tie myself there.”

Pierre claimed she was assaulted and sexually assaulted by Mounties while being carried away after her arrest. Court was shown a number of videos depicting the chaotic scene as she was being arrested, and she can be heard yelling repeatedly about her pants falling down.

On the witness stand, Pierre maintained one of the officers at the scene groped her breast. She also said her wrists and hands were injured during her arrest. She said she has filed a complaint with the RCMP, a copy of which was filed as an exhibit in court.

Court has heard Trans Mountain security and police were called to the Mission Flats Road site on the morning of Oct. 15, 2020, after protesters stormed the site. A 2018 injunction laid out a five-metre buffer zone around all Trans Mountain work sites by which protesters are required to abide.

Court has heard Pierre zip-tied herself to a bulldozer and Cavanaugh zip-tied herself to a gate.

The four accused, who are self-represented in court, are expected to close their case on Thursday.