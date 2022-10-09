School District 73 trustee candidate profile: Karla Pearce

Photo: Sydney Chisholm Karla Pearce

Castanet Kamloops is going to help you get to know the candidates running for Kamloops school trustee seats over the next few weeks. Every morning starting today, we will be posting a Q&A from one of the candidates running for the board of education in the Oct. 15 local general election. All trustee candidates were asked the same questions, and their answers, submitted to Castanet by email, are published in full.

Castanet Kamloops: Why do you think you would be a good trustee for SD73? What unique perspective, skills or vision do you bring to the table?

Karla Pearce: I am a visual artist. I taught art for 23 years. I am also disabled. I passionate about all three.

What is your vision for the school district? If you are elected, what might look different four years from now?

Pearce: The world is changing so fast. I think we need facts to make an informed decision. I would like to do a post pandemic study to discover the fall out first.

Aside from capital projects, how do you think the district should deal with growing enrolment?

Pearce: It’s wonderful that enrolment is growing. We need more support for the teachers and students.

In your opinion, what are the top priorities right now for SD73?

Pearce: I am going to do best to avoid a teachers strike.

The SD73 area has felt the impacts of climate change in recent years. What steps do you think the board could take to foster climate resilience?

Pearce: I think Schools could work with the food security council and grow gardens. Biology is an amazing subject especially when they can eat their work.

