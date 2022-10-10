School District 73 trustee candidate profile: Jennifer Rowse

Photo: Sydney Chisholm Jennifer Rowse

Castanet Kamloops is going to help you get to know the candidates running for Kamloops school trustee seats over the next few weeks. Every morning starting today, we will be posting a Q&A from one of the candidates running for the board of education in the Oct. 15 local general election. All trustee candidates were asked the same questions, and their answers, submitted to Castanet by email, are published in full.

Castanet Kamloops: Why do you think you would be a good trustee for SD73? What unique perspective, skills or vision do you bring to the table?

Jennifer Rowse: I bring an opposing view. I am a mother with two children, one whom is autistic, in the school system for the next 10 years. I have the ability to problem solve like no other. "Creativity can solve almost any problem." -George Lois

What is your vision for the school district? If you are elected, what might look different four years from now?

Rowse: Crowding is a huge problem for the safety of ALL students. My goal would be to influence those who I need to in order to get more money, to stand up for what I believe is moralistically right, and fix this unsafe over capacity limits.

Aside from capital projects, how do you think the district should deal with growing enrolment?

Rowse: Number one, to project that this is a current and future problem. I really can't understand why capital funding can not be the solution as it appears to be the solution for Premier Horgan’s personal ridings. 20% of all funding went to Horgan’s personal ridings while the children of the interior must attend schools at gross over-capacity. I can not and will not accept a lack of capital funding.

In your opinion, what are the top priorities right now for SD73?

Rowse: Make school a safe place for ALL students. Overcrowding is very unsafe so we need to figure out how to get more money or solve the safety issue at hand. More transparency between government, ministry of education, the school board, the teachers, and the parents. Also, increasing resources for children with challenges is an important component that you would like to advocate for.

The SD73 area has felt the impacts of climate change in recent years. What steps do you think the board could take to foster climate resilience?

Rowse: I think SD73 has done an amazing job at decreasing their carbon footprint over the past few years. The move to online lunch ordering (munchalunch) and school cash online has been a real hit with the community. I would encourage the continued use of these platforms.

