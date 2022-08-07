One received medical attention after fire at Juniper home

Photo: Kristen Holliday KFR responded to a fire that started on the back porch of a Juniper home on Sunday morning.

One person received medical attention for smoke inhalation after a fire started at a property in Kamloops' Juniper area on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews, including Kamloops Fire Rescue, RCMP and paramedics, were called to a home in the 2700-block of Qu’Appelle Blvd. at about 9:30 a.m.

KFR's Henry Chin said the call came in reporting smoke on the back porch, with flames spreading to the house.

Chin said firefighters upgraded their response to a second alarm “just to be safe,” but that was cancelled as first responders got closer.

“As we approached, we didn't see a lot of flame or smoke. So we cancelled the second alarm, because we'd have to call for backup for the rest of the city, we had to maintain our manpower there,” Chin said.

“When we arrived, we had one gentleman — he’s going to need some medical care from probably smoke inhalation — and the fire was basically put out by the neighbours already when we got there.”

Chin said firefighters checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread.

“We double-checked for fire extension, and did some overhaul by taking out some siding and making sure the fire has not extended anywhere else. And now we're just treating the patient,” Chin said.

He said the damage was limited to the porch and the back deck of the home.

According to Chin, a fire prevention officer will be called to the property to determine the cause of the blaze.