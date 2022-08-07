Kamloops NorthPaws heading to playoffs after victory over Bellingham Bells

Photo: Allen Douglas/Kamloops NorthPaws The Kamloops NorthPaws' Ty Penner (15) in a previous game. The 'Paws have made it to the playoffs after winning Saturday's game over the Bellingham Bells.

A victory over the Bellingham Bells on Saturday night secured the Kamloops NorthPaws a spot in the playoffs in the team’s inaugural season.

According to a statement from the NorthPaws, the team beat the Bells 7-2 during an away game, gaining one of the West Coast League’s North Division wild card slots.

The ‘Paws “cemented themselves as the 3rd seed for the playoffs, and will host a game Tuesday night on Dearborn Ford Field at Norbrock Stadium,” the statement said.

“They will await confirmation of their opponent following Sunday’s games, as the Victoria HarbourCats and Edmonton Riverhawks trail the Wenatchee AppleSox by one game for the North Division second half title, and the 2nd seed in the postseason.”

Tickets for Tuesday’s playoff game are available on the NorthPaws website.