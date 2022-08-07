Drugs and weapons seized from impaired driver, police say

Photo: Castanet Staff

According to police, a wellness check last weekend ended with the seizure of drugs and weapons, and the impoundment of a vehicle.

Last Sunday, at about 12:25 p.m., Mounties said they responded to the 100-block of Lorne Street for a report of a man slumped over in the drivers seat of a running vehicle.

Police said the man was responsive and they conducted a sobriety test. Mounties said they determined the man was impaired and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 24 hours.

According to police, baseball bats, a knife, cash, and suspected illegal drugs including fentanyl, crystal meth, and other controlled substances were all seized as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident can call police at 250-828-3000.