Photo: TRU

All the building at Thompson Rivers University will be inaccessible on Sunday due to a power outage.

According to the university, a power outage is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

All buildings on campus will be closed and landlines will not be in service during this time, TRU said in a statement.

During the outage, campus security will be available and reachable through the TRU Safe app or 250-320-7633.