Photo: BCWS

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a wildfire at Minaberriet Creek located approximately 10 kilometres southwest of Ashcroft.

According to their Twitter account, no structures or infrastructures are in danger at this time.

The fire is currently seven hectares in size and is a rank 1 burn.

Ground personnel as well as helicopters have responded on site and tanker action has been completed.

The cause of the fire is unknown and Fire Origin and Cause personnel are looking into it.