Watching Creek wildfire activity expected to increase over weekend, BCWS says

Photo: Kristen Holliday The Watching Creek wildfire burning northwest of Kamloops on Aug. 3.

Cool weather and cloud coverage Friday has meant minimal growth on the Watching Creek wildfire, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

BCWS said the wildfire, burning northwest of Kamloops still sits at 270 hectares in size and hasn’t seen any significant growth since Tuesday.

The fire behaviour is still being reported as low, BCWS said, due to the recent weather conditions.

BCWS said crews will continue working on mopping up in the northeast corner of the fire, reinforcing the machine guard put in by heavy equipment.

Because the burn is located in areas of steep terrain, a direct attack from crews has been difficult, BCWS said, ground crews are working on establishing control lines in the operable ground that is safe to carry out suppression activities.

BCWS said the Watching Creek wildfire is “very well resourced”, with four unit crews currently on scene.

As of Saturday, BCWS reported 75 firefighters, six helicopters and five pieces of heavy equipment working on the blaze.

The structure protection set up on a property near Pass Lake has been demobilized. BCWS said structures in the McQueen Lake area have been assessed for structure protection, if necessary, but there is no threat to any structures currently.

According to BCWS, fire activity is expected to increase over the weekend as dry conditions and increasing temperatures are forecasted for the area. Smoke is expected to remain visible from Kamloops and neighbouring communities for the coming days.

An evacuation alert is still in effect for properties near the wildfire, issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

Rec Sites and Trails BC have closed the Recreation Site at Pass Lake. BCWS said Watching Creek Campground is also closed in order to support fire fighting efforts on the wildfire.