Kamloops man facing 10 charges back behind bars, police say

Police say a man held in custody on 10 charges, then was released on bail is back behind bars just over a week later.

According to police, a warrant for Nicholas Marcel Benallick, age 39, of Kamloops, was issued on Thursday.

Benallick is charged with offences including attempt to break and enter into a residence; loiter at night; forgery; possession of stolen property; possession of identification documents belonging to other people; and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Later that day, Mounties arrested Benallick. Police said the warrant was issued because Benallick was suspected to have or planned to break the conditions of his initial release.