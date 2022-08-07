City will incentivize residential, mixed-use development on motel, hotel property

Photo: Castanet Staff

Kamloops city council has voted to adopt a bylaw incentivizing the construction of multi-family residential or mixed-use developments on old hotel or motel properties.

The revitalization tax exemption bylaw will provide a 100 per cent tax exemption over 10 years for properties across the city where older hotel or motel buildings are removed and replaced with a multi-family or mixed-use development.

Earlier this year, council had passed the bylaw back to staff for more research and refinement amid concerns the measure may result in less hotel room inventory in Kamloops.

Staff said in June that the city’s engagement group — made up of developers, residents and other representatives — supported the bylaw.

Coun. Kathy Sinclair voiced her support for the bylaw in the July 19 council meeting.

“We have a housing crisis in our city like none we’ve ever seen in history before, and it’s across our province as well. A basic need is shelter. This is one thing that we can do to improve the housing situation, and I am in full support,” Sinclair said.

Coun. Denis Walsh said he was concerned about the bylaw as he believes it should be more defined, targeting specific parts of Kamloops for shorter periods of time.

“We’re looking at allowing city-wide, all the hotels and motels to basically redevelop into multi-family. And I just think it’s ill-advised to make such a broad, tenured tax exemption on something that critical. We’re in the business of property taxes, that’s what pays for basically all our services,” Walsh said.

“I would rather see it as a true revitalization, and you say ‘Okay, this is the area of town we feel needs revitalization,’ but not the whole town.”

Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director, said the bylaw isn’t just for multi-family redevelopment only, but a replacement building could be mixed use, including hotel or commercial spaces.

Kwiatkowski said staff felt there was a focus on identifying the West Columbia corridor for such improvements, but they didn’t want to eliminate any possibilities in Valleyview or downtown Kamloops.

“We see it really for rejuvenating certain specific areas but again it’s not just one area, we want it to be a little bit broader. If we see some results in the next five years we can always pull this back,” Kwiatkowski said.

He said staff are expecting to come back with metrics for council in two to three years time to determine the effectiveness of the revitalization tax exemption bylaw.

Council voted to adopt the bylaw, with Walsh and Mayor Ken Christian opposed.