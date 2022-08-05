Rollover crash blocks southbound traffic on Fortune Drive

Photo: Tim Petruk A blue Kami Cabs sedan pictured on its roof after a collision that happened along Fortune Drive on Friday afternoon.

A rollover crash blocked southbound traffic along Fortune Drive on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Fortune Drive just south of Sydney Avenue just before 3 p.m. for a report of the collision.

Two vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash, including a blue Kami Cabs sedan.

There is no official word yet on any injuries.

As of 3:15 p.m., Fortune Drive’s southbound lanes were blocked at Sydney Avenue, but northbound traffic was moving.