Police still working to solve case of antique coins found during traffic stop

Photo: RCMP Police are trying to figure out who these coins belong to. They were seized during a traffic stop in the Tappen area on Feb. 9, 2021.

Police still can’t track down the rightful owners of valuable antique coins seized during a traffic stop near Salmon Arm nearly 18 months ago.

A Kamloops-based constable with the B.C. Highway Patrol was in court Thursday asking a judge for a forfeiture order.

The coins were seized during a Feb. 9, 2021, traffic stop in the Tappen area east of Salmon Arm. At the time, police said the seizure came during a high-risk traffic stop involving a sedan reported stolen out of the Vernon area.

Police said a search of the vehicle turned up stolen license plates, suspected crystal meth, drug paraphernalia, stolen identification, stolen cheques and approximately two dozen antique coins.

The driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old woman from Enderby, and her passenger, a 48-year-old man from Enderby, were arrested and released. Criminal charges against them did not proceed.

Mounties issued a press release on April 1, 2021, hoping news coverage might help investigators reunite the coins with their rightful owners — but they had no such luck.

In court on Thursday, Const. Todd Vande Pol described a frustrating process.

“We’ve attempted to try and return the exhibits to the rightful owners but we can’t find the rightful owners,” he said.

“We’ve done media releases on it, we’ve had people come in and actually examine the coins. Multiple people have tried to deal with this file since last July — so for more than a year.”

Vande Pol said he’s tried contacting the people arrested during the traffic stop and had no luck there, either.

“I’ve attempted to contact the people that were [arrested] at the time and no one’s called me back,” he said.

“We’re just trying to conclude the file and get rid of the exhibits.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey told Vande Pol to keep trying to contact the people who were arrested, because they are the only people known to have had the coins in their possession.

“I use that term loosely, 'possession,'” he said.

“But certainly the individuals who are closest to the coins when they were seized would have been those individuals within the vehicle.”

Dickey told Vande Pol to keep trying to track down the people from the vehicle.

“I know there’s a bunch of work involved, but it sounds like these coins may be of some value,” he said.

“So you’re going to have to make your best efforts to do that and, if that fails in spite of those efforts, maybe come back and ask for some other form of order.”

Anyone with information about the coins can call police at 250-828-3111.