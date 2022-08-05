TRU trades students, CHBA CI start construction on the next Y Dream Home

Photo: CHBA CI TRU carpentry students with instructor Tim Kasten, Project Manager Ron Wrabel, CHBA CI's Jere Lorenz and Tom Calne in front of the 2023 Training House project site and sponsorship board in Juniper West on August 4, 2022.

Thompson Rivers University trades students have started construction on next year’s Y Dream Home.

The 2023 Training House Project, a partnership between TRU’s School of Trades and Technology and the Canadian Home Builder’s Association Central Interior, kicked off on Thursday in Juniper West.

Tim Kastan, a TRU instructor, said the project — now in it’s 33rd year — helps give trades students hands-on experience.

First-year residential construction students complete the house foundation and framing, and the home is finished by CHBA CI members.

“For us, it is about enhancing the educational experience of our trades students by giving them on-site experience in addition to classroom work,” Kasten said.

According to the home builders’ association, the finished home has been sold to the Kamloops YMCA/YWCA for their Dream Home lottery fundraiser for the past 26 years, with proceeds going to support community programming.

Last year's home was constructed in Tobiano.

Tom Calne, CHBA CI’s incoming president, said the build is beneficial to the association.

“This project allows us to be part of the community and also showcase[s] the incredible talents in our local homebuilding industry," Calne said.

This year’s house is being built at 2197 Coldwater Dr. The house style is described by CHBA CI as “refreshingly modern,” a design from Grant Bergman of Bergman Home Design Inc.

Ron Wrabel of WrabelGen Ventures Ltd. will serve as project manager for the build, with other CHBA CI members providing products and labour.

According to a statement from CHBA CI, the new home will feature the latest innovative product and designs for those thinking of building or renovating a home.

The association says it will feature the building steps on its social media platforms, providing followers with a glimpse into the construction process.