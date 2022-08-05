Mounties need help finding green ATV stolen from back yard

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police say they are investigating after an ATV was stolen from a North Kamloops backyard last week.

According to Kamloops RCMP, a homeowner in the 900-block of Selkirk Avenue was letting their dog out just before midnight on July 29 when they interrupted someone stealing their green Arctic Cat Mud Pro 700 ATV.

Mounties said the suspects loaded the ATV onto the deck of a black Chevrolet pickup truck and fled the scene.

Anyone who witnessed, has video or information on this incident can call police at 250-828-3000.