Kamloops  

Aberdeen Mall throwing a party to celebrate 41st anniversary

Mall celebrating anniversary

Aberdeen Mall is celebrating a birthday this weekend, and they’re throwing a party to celebrate.

Friday marks the 41st anniversary of the mall’s opening.

“To celebrate, Uncle Chris the Clown will be with us today and tomorrow from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in centre court performing a free family-friendly show,” the mall said Friday morning in a post on social media.

“A complimentary sweet treat from Fresh St. Market will also be provided (while quantities last) during each performance.”

