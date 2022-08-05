Thursday rain at wildfire near Cache Creek expected to aid fire fight through weekend

Photo: BCWS

Rain that fell on the Maria Creek wildfire northeast of Pavilion and west of Cache Creek on Thursday is expected to reduce fire behaviour and growth into next week.

In a Thursday night update, the BC Wildfire Service says 16 millimetres of rain fell on the fire yesterday. That is is expected to aid the fire fight through Tuesday.

The fire is currently estimated to have burned 1,004 hectares.

"The fire continues to burn in old cut blocks, where fuels are patchy and disorganized. Once there is a return to above seasonal temperatures, the fire will most likely be more active," the wildfire service says.

On Thursday, heavy equipment established access to the fire and is now focused on building containment lines by connecting existing roads and cut blocks.

Ground crews are establishing hose lays to reinforce the fuel breaks.

Seven hundred metres of machine guard went in on the east to southeast flanks Thursday. Crews also established hoselay around the perimeter on the east and south flanks.

Access to the Veasy Forest Service Road is closed for the safety of the public and firefighters.

Eighty two firefighters are assigned to the blaze, supported by 10 helicopters.