Two-vehicle collision slows rush-hour traffic on busy North Shore street

Photo: Tim Petruk Crews clean up the mess left behind following a two-vehicle collision on Thursday on Eighth Street in North Kamloops.

A collision on a busy North Kamloops thoroughfare snarled rush hour traffic on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the corner of York Avenue and Eighth Street just before 5 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

There is no word yet on injuries.

As of 5:10 p.m., northbound traffic on Eighth Street was backed up to Fortune Drive with just one lane getting through. Southbound traffic is moving without issue.