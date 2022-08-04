Man taken to hospital, woman arrested after stabbing in Valleyview, police say

Photo: Castanet Staff

A man was taken to hospital with stab wounds last weekend after an incident at a home in Valleyview, Mounties say.

According to police, officers were called to a home on Peter Road just before 8 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an assault with a weapon.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a man was located at the scene with visible injuries consistent with a stab wound.

“Officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived,” she said.

“The man was related for his injuries and later released from hospital. A woman was arrested and released with conditions and a court date, pending the investigation’s conclusion and subsequent charge recommendation and approval process.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.