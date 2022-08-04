197408
Suspect in custody following alleged robbery at Sahali store

A man is in custody following a report of a robbery at a store in Sahali on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Kamloops Mounties said they were called to a store in the 900-block of Columbia Street West at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a suspect pulling a weapon on an employee while attempting to steal items.

“Officers located a suspect matching the description nearby and quickly arrested him,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Parmvir Singh Nagra, 27, is facing one count of robbery. Evelyn said Nagra is expected to appear in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday afternoon.

