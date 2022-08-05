Man who mutilated Kamloops gang associate in 2018 to be released from prison

Photo: RCMP Ricky Dennis was sentenced to six years in federal prison for his role in a 2018 mutilation in which a man had the word "rat" carved into his chest. Dennis will be released statutorily on Aug. 20.

A violent Kamloops man who was ordered to spend six years in a federal penitentiary for helping to carve the word “rat” into the chest of a gang associate will soon be released from prison.

Ricky Dennis, 36, was one of three men jailed for a gruesome 2018 mutilation carried out inside a home on Royal Avenue in North Kamloops.

Dennis and an accomplice entered a home at 414 Royal Ave. on Aug. 21, 2018, with a plan to beat and mutilate an associate who had been co-operating with police — labelled a snitch in the criminal underworld.

At trial, court heard the victim was given three options for punishment — have the fingers on one hand severed, have the word “rat” burned into his chest, or have the word “rat” cut into his chest.

The man chose to have the word cut into his flesh and the mutilation was carried out. He was also cut a number of times on his face. He was left permanently scarred.

Court heard Dennis and his accomplice, Jeremy Bellows, were following orders from a third man, Shane Cameron. The three men were described in court as gangland enforcers.

Once given credit for time served awaiting trial, Dennis was ordered to spend a further 32.5 months in prison. He will be released statutorily on Aug. 20, when two thirds of that sentence will have been served.

When he was sentenced, Dennis told court he was hoping to turn his life around and use the jail time as a fresh start.

Dennis’ behaviour behind bars has been problematic, however. According to a Parole Board of Canada document dated Tuesday, Dennis has been involved in assaults while in custody and is described as being “heavily involved in the institutional drug sub-culture.”

“You have been found with cellphones, memory SIM cards and USB chargers hidden in your effects,” the document states, also alleging drugs were found in Dennis’ cell in February.

“Other issues in 2021 included your being found with homemade weapons in your cell on several occasions. On two occasions, you also had a homemade alcoholic brew. You were also found with drugs and other contraband items.”

Dennis has been labelled “a high risk to reoffend violently,” the document states, and is “considered to have a low reintegration potential.”

“Your offence cycle is related to unpredictable violent behaviours, often with negative associates, substance abuse, a complete disregard for the law and failure to consider the consequences of your actions,” it reads.

“Your victims have been strangers, as well as those known to you.”

Parole Board of Canada officials imposed a number of conditions on Dennis’ release. He will be prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol and drugs and barred from contacting the victim and other witnesses in the 2018 mutilation. He will also be required to reside at a half-way house and follow a treatment plan. He will not be afforded overnight privileges, which would allow him to stay overnight away from his half-way house.

Information about where Dennis intends to live once released was redacted from the Parole Board of Canada document.

Federal prisoners are granted statutory release after serving two thirds of their sentence in all but the most serious of cases — including some of those involving death or serious harm, a sex offence involving a child or a serious drug offence.