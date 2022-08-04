More than 80 firefighters battle Maria Creek blaze northwest of Cache Creek

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Maria Creek fire is burning about 24 kilometres northwest of Cache Creek, in the Pavillion Lake area.

More than 80 firefighters are on the ground northwest of Cache Creek fighting a 1,000-hectare wildfire.

The Maria Creek wildfire is burning in the Pavilion Lake area, about 24 kilometres northwest of Cache Creek. The blaze, believed to have been caused by lightning, was discovered on Sunday and grew rapidly on Monday.

“Heavy equipment established access to the fire and are now focused on building containment lines by connecting existing roads and cut blocks,” the BC Wildfire Service said in an update posted online on Thursday morning.

“Ground crews are establishing hose lays to reinforce the fuel breaks.”

The agency said 82 firefighters are on the ground fighting the Maria Creek blaze, aided by 10 helicopters and other aerial resources.

“Yesterday, there was low to moderate fire behaviour,” the update read.

“Cloudy conditions and light rain are forecast overnight which will likely dampen fire activity in the short term, however temperatures will begin to increase again Friday.”

The BCWS said smoke will likely be visible from Clinton, Cache Creek, Highway 97 and other surrounding areas.