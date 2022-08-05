Environment Canada forecasting sunny, warm weekend for Tournament Capital

Photo: Sydney Chisholm Environment Canada forecasting another hot weekend

The sun is making a comeback, just in time for the weekend.

Environment Canada forecasts a sunny five days for the Tournament Capital.

According to the forecast, Friday will see a high of 25 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers during the day.

Overnight, the sky is expected to clear with the low dropping to 13 C.

Sunny conditions are in the cards for the weekend, with a high Saturday of 28 C and Sunday of 33 C.

Overnight both days have clear conditions, perfect for summer stargazing.

Saturday’s overnight low drops to 14 C, while Sunday’s is a little warmer at 17 C.

The weekend sun is expected to stick around early into next week, Monday and Tuesday are both forecasted to be sunny and hot — Monday with a high of 34 C and Tuesday with a high of 37 C.