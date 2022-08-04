Leadership volunteers needed to organize Run for the Cure Kamloops

Photo: Canadian Cancer Society Canadian Cancer Society said volunteers are needed to help organize Run for the Cure Kamloops' in-person fall event.

Run for the Cure Kamloops is looking for volunteers to join its “small but mighty” team to help organize this year’s fundraising event, which is returning in-person for the first time in two years.

Jill McClurg, signature programs specialist with the Canadian Cancer Society, said organizers are looking for volunteers to take on leadership positions like run director and volunteer and community engagement lead.

McClurg said these positions help organize the event — which is scheduled for Oct. 2 — and are also the face of the run and the Canadian Cancer Society within the Kamloops community.

“We are really struggling with volunteer recruitment this year. And particularly with Kamloops, we have a small but mighty committee, but we really need more committee members. We only have three committee members on board right now,” McClurg said.

McClurg said a leadership volunteer would meet with the committee about twice a month until race day, with a few follow-up tasks afterwards.

She said ideally, they would like a two year commitment for leadership volunteers, but this isn’t a deal-breaker.

“Coming new into the run and it's the first year — we've had two virtual years, and now coming back in person which we're so excited about — once they get one run under their belt, then really everything falls into place, and so the next year they can really build on that,” McClurg said.

McClurg said Run for the Cure — which raises money to support people with breast cancer and to fund breast cancer research — is close to her heart.

“It's saving and changing lives. And with the donations, that could help with the next big discovery, research of course is big, and to ensure that someone that is facing a breast cancer diagnosis has the information and support that they need to manage life with cancer more effectively,” McClurg said.

She said she has been involved with the event in the Lower Mainland for over 23 years, having been both a volunteer run director and then a staff member with the Canadian Cancer Society.

McClurg said she is looking forward to the return of the community oriented in-person run after two years of virtual events.

“It's just getting together and being in-person seeing everybody's faces, and being able to celebrate. I’m so looking forward to in-person. I love the run, because I've been involved for so many years, it's very close to my heart,” McClurg said.

McClurg said the race honours survivors — whom they call participants of hope — and it’s a highlight to see teams, friends and families showing their support.

“We also have a parade of hope, which is for our participants of hope and just to celebrate them. Also, it’s time to remember the people they've lost.”

More information on volunteer opportunities can be found on Run for the Cure’s website.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 2 at Riverside Park.