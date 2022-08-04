Woman claims wrongful dismissal from First Nation after refusing to get COVID vaccine

Photo: Castanet Staff

A woman who used to work for a 100 Mile House-area First Nation is suing the band, claiming she was wrongfully fired after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Carol Lee Broughton filed a notice of claim last week in small claims court, seeking nearly $24,000 from the Canim Lake Indian Band.

In the document, Broughton claims to have started work for the band as a contractor on April 1, 2019. She said her last contract started on Sept. 1, 2021, and was slated to end on June 30, 2022.

According to Broughton, the band sent her a letter on Dec. 6, 2021, advising her that she would be placed on “unpaid leave” and then terminated after 90 days if not vaccinated against COVID-19.

“For personal reasons, the claimant did not wish to become vaccinated,” the document claims.

“As such, she was forced to commence unpaid leave. The unpaid leave expired on March 17, 2022, at which time the claimant’s employment was terminated without notice or even her minimum statutory entitlements.”

Broughton, 57, had been working as an education assistant with the band.

She is seeking $23,496.38 — 29 weeks of pay, including vacation pay. She is also asking for interest and costs.

The band will have 14 days to reply once it has been served.

None of the allegations in Broughton’s notice of claim have been proven in court.