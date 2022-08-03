Clearwater emergency room closed overnight until next week

Photo: Contributed

The emergency department at Clearwater’s hospital will be closed overnight until next week.

Interior Health sent out a news release on Wednesday afternoon saying the emergency room at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital will be closed between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. until Aug. 8, when it is slated to resume 24-hour operations.

“The emergency department will be open during the day,” IH said in the release.

Those in need of emergency care are encouraged to call 911 or visit the emergency department at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops or 100 Mile House District General Hospital.

The Clearwater emergency room has been the subject of regular temporary closures in recent months.