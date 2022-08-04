Kamloops Ribfest kicks off Friday with six pro ribbers, live music

Photo: Castanet Staff A past Ribfest in Kamloops.

Kamloops Ribfest is just around the corner, with organizers saying they expect a big turnout from residents and visitors after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

Bryce Herman said Ribfest events in other cities have seen nearly double the usual number of attendees post-COVID. While he said he doesn’t expect quite that many in Kamloops, he is anticipating larger numbers than in previous years.

“We're very excited about coming back. And like I say, we are expecting big numbers,” Herman said.

Herman said pre-COVID, Tourism Kamloops estimated between 27,000 and 28,000 visitors attended Ribfest, while organizers using a festival-style count — which may include several visits from the same person — estimated about 60,000 visits.

The Kamloops Daybreak Rotary Ribfest will kick off on Friday, running from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. each day until Sunday.

Herman said there will be six professional ribbers set up near the Rotary Bandshell, where live music and entertainment will be ongoing from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. each day.

“You're going to see a lot of local and regional musicians, anything from duos to whole bands,” Herman said.

He said each evening’s closing act is scheduled in partnership with Music in the Park, and will see three tribute bands end each day’s festivities.

Reckless, billed as "the ultimate Bryan Adams tribute," will play on Friday night and OC/DC — an AC/DC tribute band — is scheduled for Saturday night. Fleetwood Magic, paying tribute to Fleetwood Mac, will close the show on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, ribber teams hailing from across Canada will compete for the best ribs, sauce and the People’s Choice award.

Teams include Boss Hogs, Gator BBQ, House of Q, Grizzly BBQ, Prairie Smoke & Spice and Smoke Dem Bones BBQ.

The Molson Coors beverage garden will be serving up drinks, and the Dawson dining area will have seats for 4,000 people.

“It's pretty substantial. So it's bigger than it's ever been in the past,” Herman said.

Herman said this year, Rotary Daybreak has an ambitious goal — to make Ribfest the first zero-waste festival in the City of Kamloops.

Instead of garbage cans, volunteers will operate over a dozen sorting stations throughout the Riverside Park.

“We thought if we're going to do a festival, especially of that grandeur, we should really be looking to see if we can’t be the very first zero-waste festival in the City of Kamloops,” Herman said.

“That's our initiative, that’s our goal. Will we get there? We sure as heck hope so. We’ve done everything we can to try and make sure that takes place. … We’re asking the citizens that come down to participate in helping us be the first zero-waste event.”

With limited parking at Riverside Park — and with Hot Nite in the City taking over Victoria Street on Friday evening and Saturday — Herman said attendees should take advantage of free transit provided all weekend by the City of Kamloops.

District Bicycle will also operate a bike valet.

More information on the event can be found on the Kamloops Ribfest website.