City of Kamloops fall activity guide now available online

Photo: City of Kamloops

The City of Kamloops’ fall activity guide is now available, featuring aquatic, recreation, sport, fitness and cultural programming for residents of all ages and abilities.

Registration for fall programs opens on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Online registration will open at 6:30 a.m. that day, followed by in-person registration — at the Tournament Capital Centre, Westsyde Pool and Fitness Centre or the Kamloops Museum and Archives — beginning at 10 a.m.

The activity guide can be found online. A hard copy of the guide will be distributed in the Aug. 10 edition of Kamloops This Week.

Those wishing to register for a program must have a recreation account with the city, which can be set up online or over the phone, by calling 250-828-3500.