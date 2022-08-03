193809
Kamloops  

Tk'emlups officials probe small oil spill near CN Rail facility

Oil spill on Tk'emlups land

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc officials are on scene Wednesday at an oil spill near the CN Rail facility just off Kootenay Way.

A witness told Castanet Kamloops the spill took place on Tuesday afternoon. According to the witness, more than a dozen 20-litre pails of oil fell off a work truck and spilled near the corner of CN Road and Kootenay Way.

TteS Coun. Nikki Fraser confirmed Tk’emlups officials are aware of the spill and dealing with it.

“We have some people on site with the spill right now,” she said.

Fraser said additional information is expected to be made available on Thursday.

