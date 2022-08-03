Tk'emlups officials probe small oil spill near CN Rail facility

Photo: Contributed This photo, sent to Castanet by a witness, shows an oil spill on Tuesday near the corner of CN Road and Kootenay Way on the Tk'emlups reserve.

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc officials are on scene Wednesday at an oil spill near the CN Rail facility just off Kootenay Way.

A witness told Castanet Kamloops the spill took place on Tuesday afternoon. According to the witness, more than a dozen 20-litre pails of oil fell off a work truck and spilled near the corner of CN Road and Kootenay Way.

TteS Coun. Nikki Fraser confirmed Tk’emlups officials are aware of the spill and dealing with it.

“We have some people on site with the spill right now,” she said.

Fraser said additional information is expected to be made available on Thursday.