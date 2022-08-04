Kamloops-raised soccer star excited to suit up for TRU WolfPack

Sydney Chisholm

A local soccer "prodigy" will be returning to the Tournament Capital as a member of the Wolfpack.

Thompson Rivers University announced Alesandro Comita would be joining the 2022 roster. The school said it expects Comita to make an immediate impact, calling him a major piece for the team and "prodigious."

"Any time you can add a player of Alesandro's talent it's exciting, he has the potential to be a game changer," TRU Head coach John Antulov said.

"You don't come across those players very often and after seeing Alesandro play over the years, I really believe that he has that ability. Obviously, we don't want to put undue pressure on him as a young guy but I think we can put some older players around him to really help him develop to that point."

Comita most recently played for the Vancouver Whitecaps U-19 team.

He came up through the Kamloops Whitecaps Academy and playing for TOFC before making the jump to Vancouver’s U17 team when he was in Grade 10. Now Comita said he’s excited to be back at home for a little bit.

“It’s super awesome to be back home. I'm really excited to see my family and friends again,” Comita told Castanet Kamloops.

According to Comita, a big part of his decision to join the team was getting to work with Antulov once again.

“I remember when Coach John called me to offer me a spot on the team. I was super excited and I really wanted to go here,” he said.

"He's [Antulov] been a role model for me, almost like a second father — he's been everything.”

Comita says Antulov and TRU are the right choice to prepare him for a potential future professional career.

“[TRU will provide] the physicality of playing against men, that's something I really want to get used to doing,” he explained.

“So when I get older and get stronger than I'm used to it, and I'm ready to go.”

Domenico, Comita’s brother also plays for the WolfPack, which influenced his choice Comita said.

“We've always played with each other and battled against each other when we were young kids in our backyard. I was doing one-v-ones and stuff like that together. And so it's just gonna be so exciting to get back with them and have that good chemistry together that we had.”

He said sometime they fight on and off the field but Comita isn’t worried about it this season.

“We play different positions so that it's just gonna be brotherly love. It's gonna be great to have him on the team,” Comita said.

Comita will be at TRU for the first semester then heads back to Vancouver in January for second-team Whitecaps FC tryouts.

He hopes to one day progress to the Whitecaps top squad or his favourite team in Italy.

“In Italy, there's a team called Juventus. That's, that's my favourite team, as a child. I always loved watching them with my dad and brothers, we've always supported them,” Comita explained.

“I want to play for them one day, so yeah, we'll see what happens.”