Clearwater mayor announces intent to run for a second term

Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell has announced he intends to run for a second term.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Blackwell said some of the main reasons he decided to run again was due to his ability to advocate for Clearwater, and to maintain stable leadership.

“There is steady interest in moving to Clearwater, to building homes and businesses here, to making our town an even better place to live. Having a stable and predictable local government gives people and businesses the confidence to choose Clearwater,” Blackwell’s statement said.

“I think I offer that stability. I think the current members of council who choose to run again offer that stability. I have much more to learn about leadership and government, and that will be an important part of my focus if reelected.”

Blackwell said advocating for Clearwater’s healthcare team and hospital to provincial and federal governments — the emergency department has seen several closures in the past year due to staffing issues — has been a rewarding part of his job.

“I also want to keep the pressure on for better internet [and] cell service, safer highways, and things like the stationing of BC Wildfire [Service] crews in the North Thompson. Although some of these issues aren’t in the traditional realm of a mayor’s duties, they are all things I know the majority of you want fought for,” Blackwell said.

Blackwell said his biggest reason for putting his name forward for reelection is the people of Clearwater and the North Thompson.

“The willingness of this community to roll up its sleeves and get things done is truly inspiring,” he said.

Blackwell also endorsed the current sitting councillors, should they choose to run for reelection.

“They have had the toughest term that I have seen in my three in government, but they have risen to the challenge, and if they put their name on the ballot, should be reelected. They truly love where they live, and it shows.”

The general local election is set for Oct. 15, 2022.