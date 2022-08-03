Two people arrested after serious injuries following incident at Merritt motel

Photo: Castanet Staff

Multiple people are believed to have been seriously injured as part of an ongoing incident at a motel in Merritt.

According to police, Merritt Mounties are on scene at the unnamed motel.

“The investigation is unfolding and information is being confirmed,” RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a news release.

“Police have two individuals in custody and believe this to be targeted. At the time, there does not appear to be any risk to the public.”

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.

Do you have photos of the scene? Email [email protected]