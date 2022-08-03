Rain likely to dampen 1,000 hectare wildfire burning northwest of Cache Creek

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE 10:00 p.m.

The BC Wildfire service says there was low-to-moderate fire behaviour at the Maria Creek fire Wednesday.

It says cloudy conditions and light rain are forecast overnight which will likely dampen fire activity in the short term.

“However, temperatures will begin to increase again, Friday. Smoke may be visible from Clinton, Cache Creek, Highway 97 and surrounding areas,” notes BCWS.

UPDATE: 11:22 a.m.

A wildfire burning northwest of Cache Creek now covers more than 10 square kilometres.

The Maria Creek fire has surpassed the 1,000-hectare mark, according to the BC Wildfire Service. The agency has the fire pegged at an estimated 1,004 hectares in size.

The lightning-caused blaze burning near Pavillion Lake, about 24 kilometres northwest of Cache Creek, has seen growth to the northeast.

“Today, winds are expected to increase in the afternoon and could result in more fire behaviour than yesterday as denser fuels between cut blocks ignite,” the BC Wildfire Service said in an update on Wednesday morning.

“Cloudy conditions and light rain are forecast overnight, which could moderate fire activity in the short term, however temperatures will begin to increase again Friday.”

Sixty firefighters and 10 helicopters continue to battle the blaze, according to the BCWS. Crews are working Wednesday to build containment lines by connecting existing roads and cut blocks.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6:35 a.m.

The Maria Creek wildfire burning west of cache Creek near Pavilion saw moderate fire behaviour Tuesday afternoon, the BC Wildfire Service says.

The fire saw growth of 75 hectares towards the northeast and is estimated at 800 hectares in size.

In a Tuesday night update, the wildfire service says the fire is now burning in cut blocks where fuels are "patchy and disorganized."

Fire activity continues to be influenced by high temperatures, low humidity and sustained winds. Similar conditions are anticipated today.

Fire activity increased on Monday, with aggressive fire behaviour and northeast growth.

The fire produced significant smoke that was highly visible from Clinton, Cache Creek, Highway 97 and surrounding areas.

Heavy equipment is working to create access for ground crews and to establish containment lines by connecting existing roads and cut blocks.

The Veasy forest service road is closed for the safety of the public and firefighters.