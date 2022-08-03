Maria Creek wildfire west of Cache Creek burns into cut blocks

Photo: BCWS

The Maria Creek wildfire burning west of cache Creek near Pavilion saw moderate fire behaviour Tuesday afternoon, the BC Wildfire Service says.

The fire saw growth of 75 hectares towards the northeast and is estimated at 800 hectares in size.

In a Tuesday night update, the wildfire service says the fire is now burning in cut blocks where fuels are "patchy and disorganized."

Fire activity continues to be influenced by high temperatures, low humidity and sustained winds. Similar conditions are anticipated today.

Fire activity increased on Monday, with aggressive fire behaviour and northeast growth.

The fire produced significant smoke that was highly visible from Clinton, Cache Creek, Highway 97 and surrounding areas.

Heavy equipment is working to create access for ground crews and to establish containment lines by connecting existing roads and cut blocks.

The Veasy forest service road is closed for the safety of the public and firefighters.