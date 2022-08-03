Watching Creek wildfire 18 kilometres from former Sparks Lake fire perimeter

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Watching Creek wildfire burning northwest of Kamloops on Aug. 2.

The Watching Creek wildfire is burning about 18 kilometres away from the east perimeter of last year’s Sparks Lake wildfire, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The Watching Creek fire — estimated to be about 195 hectares in size — is burning about nine kilometres northwest of Kamloops city limits at Tranquille, sparked by lightning late last week.

When asked if the wildfire’s proximity to a previously burned area could be used as a containment strategy, Aydan Coray, fire information officer for BCWS, said it was possible — but the fire would have to experience a lot of westward growth to get that far.

“They have done it in the past. It also depends if the area that burned last year, how severely it burned last year. Because some areas burned really severe — down to mineral soil — and there's no fuel left to burn, which is kind of like a fuel guard,” Coray said.

“Some areas would have burned less severely and likely had quite a good recovery in vegetation this spring, with all the moisture. So completely depends on the area and what fire activity they're seeing.”

Coray said if a wildfire is sparked in a similar area to a previous blaze, there are also sometimes old guards in the area that can be reused to control the spread of the new fire.

On Tuesday, BCWS crews returned to fight the wildfire after they were evacuated from the area by helicopter on Monday due to fire behaviour increasing in intensity.

“Helicopters and skimmer air tankers have been actively working on the wildfire throughout the day,” BCWS said in a Tuesday evening update.

Coray said an Incident Management Team was assigned to take control of the wildfire, and will start work on Wednesday.

According to BCWS, an IMT takes on elements of response like finance, logistics, planning and operations, freeing up the local fire centre to focus its resources on responding to new fire starts.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has issued an evacuation alert for some properties in the Lac Du Bois Grasslands Protected Area and Pass Lake, McQueen Lake and Isobel Lake.

The City of Kamloops activated its Emergency Operations Centre on Tuesday, saying it was keeping an eye on nearby wildfire behaviour but there was no imminent threat to the community.

This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes known.