Candidate nomination packages for fall election available at City of Kamloops, TNRD

Photo: Shutterstock

Residents interested in running for elected office in the upcoming municipal election are now able to pick up nomination packages.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said nomination packages for candidates interested in running for a mayoral, councillor or school trustee seat are available online or for pickup on a USB drive at city hall.

The city said it has posted an information page for those who wish to learn more about running for office.

Amanda Passmore, the chief election officer for the City of Kamloops, encouraged candidates to learn about the role of local elected officials and rules guiding the campaign processes.

“Serving in an elected office is a unique responsibility that can be both incredibly rewarding and challenging at times,” Passmore said.

“Learning as much as possible before deciding to run for office will help potential candidates gain a better understanding of the election process as well as the nature of the position they seek to hold.”

Information for Kamloops voters is also available on the city’s engagement platform, including a map of the city’s 16 polling locations.

Passmore said hundreds of Kamloops residents have offered to serve as election officials, allowing the city to increase the number of voting places.

For those who wish to seek a seat as an electoral area director for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, nomination packages can be picked up from the TNRD Civic Building in Kamloops. The full package and instructions can also be downloaded online.

The TNRD said dropping off nomination forms in person is preferred, as documents will be reviewed to ensure they are filled out correctly.

Candidates are encouraged to make an appointment with the Chief Election Officer by contacting [email protected] More information can be found on the TNRD website.

Whether residents are looking to be elected to a City of Kamloops or TNRD seat, completed nomination packages must be returned to the chief election officer or appointed deputy of the desired municipal government office between Tuesday, Aug. 30 and Friday, Sept. 9.

General local elections will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15.