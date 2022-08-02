Maria Creek fire near Pavilion grows from 45 to 800 hectares in two days

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Maria Creek wildfire on Aug. 1.

A wildfire burning near Pavilion Lake has been classified as a wildfire of note — the fourth of the summer in the province — after growing from 45 hectares to 800 hectares in size over a two-day span.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Maria Creek wildfire, located six kilometres northeast of Pavilion, was sparked by lightning and discovered on Sunday, July 31.

Karley Desrosiers, BCWS fire information officer, said fire activity increased mid-day on Monday due to hot and dry conditions.

“It increased from about 45 to 400 hectares yesterday in the afternoon, where it’s burning in dense timber and was quite visible to the surrounding communities. Overnight, it did continue to grow,” Desrosiers said.

The fire is now estimated to be 800 hectares in size. The latest BCWS mapping places the blaze's perimeter about 24 kilometres northwest of Cache Creek.

“The biggest growth was in the northeast direction, towards some existing cut blocks there. So things have slowed today and the fire is burning in those cut blocks, but they are still quite green and the fuel is not nearly as dense of course,” Desrosiers said.

“The growth today won't be as significant as it was yesterday, but likely to continue to be visible.”

According to BCWS, the fire is producing smoke that is highly visible to Clinton, Cache Creek, Highway 97 and other surrounding areas.

Desrosiers said the biggest immediate challenge for BCWS crews is the lack of ground access to the wildfire.

“We've had heavy equipment out there working to establish access for ground crews,” Desrosiers said.

BCWS said heavy equipment is also working to establish containment lines using roads and cut blocks.

Desrosiers said there are two unit crews and an initial attack crew working to fight the fire, supported by helicopters who are getting water from Pavilion Lake.

“Definitely, people can expect to see the helicopters flying around in that area. And then also it's important to steer clear of any aircraft that are bucketing from from nearby lakes,” Desrosiers said.

Highway 97 and Highway 99 are not currently impacted by the wildfire. BCWS recommended drivers check DriveBC for updates.

“When travelling in a wildfire area, please slow down, remain aware of your surroundings at all times, and respect all signage posted along the route,” BCWS said.

The other wildfires of note include Watching Creek, which started 16 kilometres northwest of Kamloops, Keremeos Creek, 21 kilometres southwest of Penticton, and Nohomin Creek, which was sparked just two kilometres northwest of Lytton.