Crews assessing situation with Watching Creek fire burning north of city

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Watching Creek fire is burning about 10 kilometres north of Tranquille.

Wildfire officials have little to say Tuesday morning about the Watching Creek fire, a blaze that kicked up during the heat of Monday afternoon and began to pump smoke into the sky from the Lac du Bois area.

The fire, believed to have been caused by a lightning strike, was discovered on Friday but remained mostly stable until Monday afternoon. It covers an estimated 80 hectares about 10 kilometres north of Tranquille.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Melanie Bibeau told Castanet Kamloops officials are gathering more information about the blaze, which saw dangerous conditions for firefighters on Monday.

“There is not a ton of change this morning as we’re still assessing the fire at this time,” Bibeau said.

“We do have two officers in a helicopter who are doing that assessment.”

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation alert on Monday evening for properties in the Lac du Bois, McQueen Lake and Isobel Lake areas. Also on Monday night, the City of Kamloops said the fire is not presently a threat to the city.

According to Bibeau, assessments taking place on Tuesday morning will dictate the response plan for the day.

“Our aerial resources are continuing to evaluate possible response tactics, and our ongoing response will then be dependent on those evaluations,” she said.

“So we should know a little bit more later on today.”

In an update on Monday, BCWS officials said firefighters were evacuated from the area of the Watching Creek blaze on Monday due to dangerous conditions.

Bibeau said the safety of crew members remains top of mind for those fighting the fire.

“Right now, we’re still focusing on the safety of our first responders as that is our No. 1 priority,” she said.

This story will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes known.