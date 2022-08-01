197868
Kamloops  

Watching Creek Wildfire growing in intensity

Watching Creek fire active

- | Story: 378200

UPDATE 5:10 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says ground crews working on the Watching Creek Wildfire northwest of Kamloops have been evacuated from the area.

The move was made Monday afternoon with heavy winds and high temperatures caused an increase in fire behaviour.

Smoke from the fire, which was first spotted Friday, is now visible from all across Kamloops and surrounding area.

ORIGINAL 4:15 p.m.

A large amount of smoke suddenly visible over the hills northwest of Kamloops is from a fire that started three days ago.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the smoke is billowing from the Watching Creek Wildfire first reported last Friday.

Fire information officer Aydan Corey says hot and dry conditions combined with higher winds this afternoon has combined to whip the fire up.

BCWS expects to have more information regarding the fire later this afternoon.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News

195187