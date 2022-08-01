Watching Creek Wildfire growing in intensity

Photo: James Andrew - Twitter

UPDATE 5:10 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says ground crews working on the Watching Creek Wildfire northwest of Kamloops have been evacuated from the area.

The move was made Monday afternoon with heavy winds and high temperatures caused an increase in fire behaviour.

Smoke from the fire, which was first spotted Friday, is now visible from all across Kamloops and surrounding area.

Ground crews and aerial resources have been actioning the fire since it’s discovery on July 29. This afternoon, due to an increase in fire behaviour driven by winds and high temperatures, ground crews have been evacuated from the wildfire area. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 1, 2022

ORIGINAL 4:15 p.m.

A large amount of smoke suddenly visible over the hills northwest of Kamloops is from a fire that started three days ago.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the smoke is billowing from the Watching Creek Wildfire first reported last Friday.

Fire information officer Aydan Corey says hot and dry conditions combined with higher winds this afternoon has combined to whip the fire up.

BCWS expects to have more information regarding the fire later this afternoon.