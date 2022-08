Photo: James Andrew - Twitter

A large amount of smoke suddenly visible over the hills northwest of Kamloops is from a fire that started three days ago.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the smoke is billowing from the Walking Creek Wildfire first reported last Friday.

Fire information officer Aydan Corey says hot and dry conditions combined with higher winds this afternoon has combined to whip the fire up.

BCWS expects to have more information regarding the fire later this afternoon.