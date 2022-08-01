197868
Kamloops  

Brush fire sparked by vehicle fire affecting traffic on Highway 1 west of Kamloops

A brush fire is burning along Highway 1 west of Kamloops.

DriveBC reports the fire was started by a vehicle fire and it’s affecting the road in the Cherry Creek area.

Drivers are being advised to use caution and expect delays in the area.

