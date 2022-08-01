BCWS responds to brush fire sparked by vehicle fire on Highway 1 west of Kamloops

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Polygon Pond fire was sparked by a vehicle fire along Highway 1 west of Kamloops on Monday, August 1, 2022.

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has been called to the scene of the fire.

It says the Polygon Pond wildfire is located 7.5 kilometres west of Kamloops and is currently estimated at one hectare in size.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to the Polygon Pond wildfire (K20956) located approximately 7.5 kilometres west of Kamloops. pic.twitter.com/76oQgwoFI6 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 1, 2022

BCWS ground personnel and a helicopter are on site and air tankers have been dispatched.

Kamloops Fire Rescue and New Afton Fire Services are also battling the blaze that was reported to have been sparked by a vehicle fire.

It is burning adjacent to Highway 1 and is expected to impact traffic on the route. It is also visible from the Coquihalla Highway, Kamloops and surrounding areas.

ORIGINAL 1:47 p.m.

A brush fire is burning along Highway 1 west of Kamloops.

DriveBC reports the fire was started by a vehicle fire and it’s affecting the road in the Cherry Creek area.

Drivers are being advised to use caution and expect delays in the area.